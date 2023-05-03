Play Brightcove video

Sir John Lorimer, Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man

The Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man will travel to London for King Charles' Coronation at the weekend.

Sir John Lorimer says he is looking forward to being part of an "extraordinary experience", as he prepares to travel to the official Coronation service.

He said: "It's incredibly important for the Isle of Man and it highlights the unique connection and close connection that the island has with the United Kingdom".

He will be attending the events in London alongside the Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan.

Sir John has met King Charles a number of times in some of his former roles.

He said: "I predominately met the King for two reasons: First of all he was Colonel-in-chief of the Parachute Regiment and for seven years I was Colonel commandant, so head of the regiment. And so I would meet him to talk about the regiment and host him when he came and visited us".

From January 2018, he became the Defence Senior Advisor to the Middle East, where he had further meetings with the then Prince Charles.

"In my role as the senior advisor for the Middle East, I would be briefing him about what was going on, but also when he visited I would escort him and go with him".

"That relationship was very special, (he had) incredible knowledge in my case of that region, but obviously more broadly, and travelling with him you would learn so much."

'The Lord of Mann'

King Charles is known to people in the island as the 'Lord of Mann' - an official title held by the monarch since 1765.

As the Isle of Man is a Crown Dependency, King Charles will become the new head of state.

The King has visited the Island on five occasions as Prince of Wales.

The first official visit came on 24 June 1996, followed by another on the 4 and 5 July 2000, where Prince Charles presided over the Tynwald Day ceremony.

He visited most recently on 26 April 2012 for the Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

On this occasion, Prince Charles was joined by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on her first official visit to the Island.

Sir John is the King's official representative in the island and holds the power to grant royal assent in Tynwald, the island's parliament.

Sir John was sworn in as the 31st Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man on 29 September 2021.

He has since spoken with the King before the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen, inviting him to visit the island.

Sir John said King Charles "will be coming" to the Isle of Man, adding "it's just a question of nailing down dates in the diary".

He concluded saying he "has great hope that we will be seeing him this year".

