Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association for remarks made about referee Paul Tierney.

Klopp was charged following his post-match comments where he suggested Tierney "had history" with the club, following Liverpool's 4-3 Premier League win over Tottenham.

The FA announced: "Liverpool FC's Jurgen Klopp has been charged following their Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 30 April.

"It is alleged that the manager's comments regarding the match official during post-match media interviews constitutes improper conduct in that they imply bias, and/or question the integrity of the referee, and/or are personal/offensive, and/or bring the game into disrepute."

Klopp has until Friday 5 May to respond to the charge.

Trouble on the touchline as Tierney and Klopp clash Credit: PA Images

"I probably have to expect the punishment," said Klopp, speaking before he learned of the charge.

"I think the refs think I questioned the integrity (of their colleague), which when I am calm and sitting here I don't do, but in that moment I just describe my feelings.

"I am very sure he is not doing it intentionally but we have a history and I cannot deny that. Of course they didn't happen intentionally but they are still there and it's a feeling and nothing else.

"I know the refs were really angry about what I said and now go for it. I heard I was lying.

"I did a lot of things that day but I didn't lie. I shouldn't have said a couple of things but lying was not one of them."

Klopp served a one-game suspension in November after the FA successfully appealed against an independent regulatory commission decision to only fine him £30,000 after he confronted assistant referee Gary Beswick and was subsequently sent off by referee Anthony Taylor.

Jurgen Klopp speaks to match officials at the end of the Premier League match at Anfield Credit: PA

He said he regretted allowing his emotions to get the better of him again: "We won a football game 4-3 in a very spectacular manner and the only headlines are the ones I created and I really regret that. It is absolutely not necessary and not how it should be.

"The whole situation shouldn't have happened at all. It was out of emotion, it was out of anger in that moment. That's why I celebrated the way I celebrated.

"Paul Tierney came over to me and I didn't expect at all a red card. I know I had a red card not too long ago but I didn't expect for a second a red card because I didn't feel it was right.

"He (Tierney) said to me 'For me it's a red card but because of him' - that's what I understood because it was loud in the stadium - 'but because of him (Brooks) it's yellow'. Showed me a yellow and smiled to my face. That's it.

"The final whistle we go inside and I try to calm down and it didn't work out properly and I said what I said.

"I said 'What he said to me was not OK' and I thought it was not OK because it was not a red card in my view. I understand I opened the box. It was not intentional but I opened it."

