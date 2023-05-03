A man is being treated in hospital after being chased and shot in the front garden of a house in Huyton on Merseyside.

Police were called to the scene at around 9.45pm on Tuesday, 2nd May after local residents heard the 37-year-old screaming.Officers said it is believed the man was chased into the front garden of a house by another man, who then fired shots at him before running off. The victim is in hospital being treated for injuries to his legs and foot but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

It's believed the victim was chased into the garden by another man, who fired shots at him before escaping. Credit: Liverpool Echo

At least a dozen officers, forensics and detectives were seen at the scene, with pictures being taken in the front garden of a home on the road.

Detectives were making door-to-door enquiries late into the night asking people if they heard or saw anything, or if they had working CCTV and doorbell cameras.High visibility patrols have been stepped up in the area to reassure the community, police have said.

Police are appealing to anyone who has any information to come forward. Patrols have been stepped up in the area to reassure the community. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Inspector Alyson Keenan, said: "In the last year we have all seen the heart-breaking devastation that can be caused by those who use guns on our streets and I would appeal to anyone in the community who has any information to come forward, so we can keep our streets safe."These people should be treated like pariahs, who are not welcome in our communities because of the harm they bring.

"They have no respect for other members of the public so don't deserve any respect from the communities they inhabit."We are relentless in our pursuit of those involved in gun crime and will do anything in our power to remove these individuals from our streets and put them behind bars."We are committed to tackling gun crime, but we can't do it on our own.

"I would urge people from the community who may have any information which could help us to contact us.

"Any information provided will be acted upon.

"Help us to put this person where he belongs - behind bars.

"If you have any information at all, which may help us piece together the evidence we require, please call."If you have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, or any information about this incident DM @Merseypolice, or Facebook 'Merseyside Police Contact Centre' quoting reference number 1226 of 2 May.

Alternatively you can call the independent @CrimestoppersUK hotline anonymously on 0800 555 111.