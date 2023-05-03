Play Brightcove video

The moment the state of Jimmy Murphy was unveiled outside Old Trafford

Manchester United have unveiled a statue of Jimmy Murphy, who was a loyal servant to the club following the Munich Air disaster.

65 years ago, on 3 May 1958, Jimmy Murphy took charge of United in the FA Cup Final while manager Matt Busby was recovering from injuries sustained in the Munich Air Disaster just three months earlier.

Murphy was a man who never courted the limelight but who now joins United legends Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Bobby Charlton, George Best, Denis Law and Sir Matt Busby in being immortalised at Old Trafford.

Play Brightcove video

Chris Hall takes a look at the career of Jimmy Murphy

With manager Matt Busby in hospital, it fell on Jimmy to lead the club, attending funeral after funeral, while scrambling together a team to complete the season.

He began with a blank team sheet. Within months United were FA Cup finalists and Jimmy led Wales in their first ever World Cup.

Jimmy Murphy took over the role as United caretaker manager until the end of the 1957–58 season. Credit: PA Images

Ten years later the Busby-Murphy partnership had conquered Europe.

Award-winning sculptor Alan Herriot was appointed to design and develop the statue after consultation between the club and the fan coalition in 2022.

