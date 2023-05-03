Former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan says landing a leading role in Harlan Coben's latest Netflix thriller is a "pinch me moment".

The 35-year-old has been cast in Fool Me Once, which is set to premier early next year, alongside the likes of Joanna Lumley and Richard Armitage.

Coben's drama portfolio includes The Stranger, Stay Close and Safe.

Michelle Keegan will star alongisde Joanna Lumley. Credit: Netflix

During a behind-the-scenes set visit at Arley Hall in Cheshire - one of the show's North West filming locations - Keegan revealed a bit more about her character.

"I play Maya Stern, who is ex-military, and she is trying to come to terms with the murder of her husband," she said.

"She tries to solve the crime herself and installs a nanny cam. She can't believe her eyes when she sees her dead husband on the nanny cam!"

Michelle took her dogs on a location recce at Arley Hall in Cheshire. Credit: @michkeegan/Instagram

When told Fool Me Once will be seen in more than 200 countries, she said: "Oh my God - stop! I've got to go on set in a minute - you can't say that to me!"

She continued: "It's weird though - you don't think of the final programme until it's on the TV. At the moment it's turn up, know your lines and get the job done!

"I feel very lucky to be here and it's definitely a pinch-me moment!"

A little light reading - Michelle posted this snap of herself reading Fool Me Once on her Instagram. Credit: @michkeegan/Instagram

It's been a decade since Keegan departed the cobbles of Corrie in dramatic fashion, when her character Tina McIntyre fell to her death from the balcony of a builder's yard.

Since then, she's taken on roles in the BBC army drama Our Girl, as well as wracking up four seasons with comedy Brassic.

