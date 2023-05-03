A new study has shown that Blackpool has the most dangerous roads in England outside of London.

Road safety technology company Road Angel has found that the Lancashire town 306.5 deaths or serious injuries per 100,000 people

Blackburn with Darwen was not far behind with a rate of 271.7 per 100,000 people.

Gary Digva, founder of Road Angel said: “This latest data reveals those areas and local authorities in England, outside of the capital city, which have seen the highest numbers of deaths or serious injuries amongst motorists.

“And although only the North West features on the list, this does not mean that drivers up and down the country in other regions shouldn’t drive with caution.

“Whenever you’re behind the wheel you should be driving with care, but especially during the Spring showers we’re beginning to see where a vehicle’s stopping distance is increased from two seconds to four seconds.

“With an average number of 267.2 deaths or serious injuries per 100,000 people across these top 10 regions, we’re urging motorists to stay safe on the roads and abide by the rules of the Highway Code.”

