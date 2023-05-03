A giant knitted King Charles III has been unveiled in a village in Cheshire ahead of the coronation.

Holmes Chapel Community Yarn Bombers have spent more than 500 hours creating the seven foot masterpiece, which is on display in Saint Luke's Church Yard.

Sitting alongside the crochet King is a wheelbarrow, flowers and wellies, in a nod to the Charle's love of gardening.

The community volunteers took time to knit Delphiniums, which are the King’s favourite flower, a monarch butterfly, and a robin which is said to represent the late Queen.

The 7ft King is located in Saint Luke's church yard in Holmes Chapel. Credit: ITV News

Every item has been lovingly made by 29 volunteer knitters and crotcheters.

Team leader Anita Armitt, who set up the group during the pandemic, says she hopes the King will love the creation, which they have devoted the past three months to making.

Back in 2022, the knitters made a life-size woollen Queen and her beloved corgi for the Platinum Jubilee.

Colourful bunting and bollard covers made for the jubilee have also been recycled for the coronation.

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be broadcast live on ITV and ITVX on Saturday, 6 May.

