A man who was employed as a care worker at Blackpool Victoria Hospital has been jailed for sexual assaults on women who were also employed there

Preston Crown Court heard that 52-year-old Hernando Puno of Onslow Road, in Blackpool, sexually assaulted five women.

The jury was told that over an eight-year period, between November 2012 and February 2021, Puno intentionally touched the women without their consent.

Some of the women said he had kissed them and touched their bottoms on numerous occasions. The women said they felt uncomfortable and angry about his unwanted contact.

Puno denied intentionally touching the women.

In interview he produced prepared statements claiming that he was friendly, and that any contact was not intended to be sexual.

Puno pleaded not guilty but following a five day trial he was found guilty of eight offences and sentenced to nine months.

Karen Tonge, Specialist Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West said: “Hernando Puno’s actions have caused anger and distress.

“I am grateful to the women who have bravely shared their experiences, which enabled Lancashire police and CPS North West to bring Puno to justice. Today he must face up to the consequences of his actions.

“Their courage in taking a stand against Puno’s behaviour will no doubt have prevented other women suffering the same abuse.

“Women have a right not be sexually harassed, especially at work. We are committed to bringing to justice those who commit sexual offences.”