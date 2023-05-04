Police investigating what they're described as a "distressing" armed robbery at a shop in Warrington have released CCTV imageimages of the men they are looking to identify.

At around 10pm on Saturday 22 April, three men with baseball bats entered a convenience store on School Road, Orford and demanded money from staff and caused damage to the shop.

The men, who were all dressed in black with their faces covered, took a quantity of cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

Police have released these images in the hope someone may recognise their clothing or build.

One of the images police have released Credit: Cheshire Police

Detective Constable Neil Mooney said:

"This distressing incident has left a staff member extremely shaken and I want to make it clear that we are doing all we can to locate the offenders and bring them to justice.

"As part of our investigation we’ve now released the CCTV images of the men we are looking to identify.

"While the men have their faces covered, you may recognise their clothing or their build, and I would urge anyone who thinks that they know the identity of the suspects to get in touch.

"The same goes for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage which may our investigation.":

Can you help?

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cheshire Police here quoting IML 1530589 or call 101.

