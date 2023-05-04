A man who repeatedly stabbed his friend in a Boots Store in Kendal has been jailed.

James Smith, who is 29 and of Collinfield in Kendal, appeared at Carlisle Crown Court for sentencing after previously admitting offences of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

It follows an incident in Kendal on the afternoon of 18th January this year.

The court heard how Smith had walked into Boots in Stricklandgate in Kendal and found himself in a queue at the pharmacy counter with a man he knew well.

They met at college and the man had given him a place to stay in when Smith was struggling, at a cost of £50 a week.

However after a falling out Smith had refused to pay for six weeks and then moved out, telling the man he would not be giving him any money owed.

When they met in Boots it was the first time they had seen each other since then and the man asked again about the money he was owed.

Smith not only refused to pay the money but mocked and goaded his former friend regarding the death of someone close to him.

A struggle broke out between the two men inside the shop after Smith was struck in the face.

CCTV in the shop captured the stabbing Credit: Cumbria Constabulary

He produced a knife and stabbed his former friend repeatedly, causing wounds to his hip, back and cheek.

Smith escaped out of the back of the shop while the man fell to the ground bleeding heavily.

Police and paramedics gave emergency first aid at the scene before he was rushed to hospital by air ambulance. Despite early fears, his wounds were not life threatening.

Officers later arrested Smith when he returned to the scene.

He has been jailed for three years and nine months.

Acting Detective Inspector Lee Brumpton said: “Any assault involving a knife has the potential to end in tragedy and loss of life. This violent, senseless attack could easily have resulted in death of the victim and Smith standing in court charged with murder.

“Cumbria is one of the safest places in the country to live and to work and there is absolutely no justification for someone deciding to leave their home whilst armed with a weapon.

“I would like to thank all who responded to the incident calmly and quickly, resulting in the victim receiving immediate medical care and the offender being swiftly arrested within minutes of the attack, including the paramedics, the staff at Boots and the customers inside the store, as well as the police officers who not only apprehended Smith but also administered first aid at the scene.”