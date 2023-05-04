Man jailed for 14 years for rape and coercive contol

A man from Chester has been jailed for 14 years for the rape and controlling or coercive behaviour of two women.

Ben Smith, 28, was found guilty of seven counts of rape and two counts of coercive and controlling behaviour.

The offences occurred between January and December 2018.

Both women reported that Smith raped them more than once and was controlling and coercive.

They were both subjected to violence and on occasions he had also placed a pillow over their faces so they couldn’t breathe.

One woman said she was isolated from her friends and family and he made her feel like she had to be with him all the time.

Chester Crown Court Credit: PA images

A judge at Chester Crown Court sentenced him to 14 years in prison he was given restraining orders to protect the two women, and is subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

DS Tom Philpotts said: “I’d like to thank the victims for their bravery in coming forwards and standing up against this type of behaviour.

“Family and friends of each of the victims were also becoming concerned with the behaviour of Smith and had on occasion witnessed red flag behaviour.

Police were called when the rapes were disclosed and we have supported the two women and their families from that moment on to make sure they felt enabled to get justice despite the distress they were feeling and had gone though at the hands of Smith.

“We hope this encourages those suffering from abusive relationships to speak out and get help.

Our focus is to protect the community from people like Smith and we will do all we can to stop this type of abhorrent behaviour.”