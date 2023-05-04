Lancashire Police have seized cocaine worth an estimated 16 million pounds in a special operation in Blackburn.

The force says that the find, made as part of Operation Warrior, marks one of the biggest ever seizures in the county.

The suspected drugs have been removed for testing after being discovered in a warehouse in the town.

Two men, aged 45 and 30, have also been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug as part of the operation.

ACC Sam Mackenzie, of Lancashire Police, said: “This is a significant seizure and marks our commitment to tackling organised crime. Lancashire should not be seen as a safe place for drug traffickers to operate.

“This is evidence that drugs are trafficked into Lancashire and that is why we are putting additional resources into targeting this type of activity.

“I hope this seizure encourages the public to report any suspicious activity to us, confident that we will act on it.”