To mark the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla, officers and staff from Cheshire Constabulary have recreated a photograph taken more than 70 years ago.

The original photograph, taken in 1953 to mark the Coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II, featured officers from Warrington Borough Police and was taken outside the old police station on Arpley Street which is now home to the Museum of Policing in Cheshire.

The original photo from 1953 Credit: Cheshire Police

At the time the original photograph was taken, there were 142 officers in the force, 137 men and only 5 women.

Seventy years later, around 100 officers and staff posed in the same spot to commemorate the coronation of the King and Queen on Saturday 6 May 2023.

Volunteers from the Museum of Policing arranged the photograph after researching the original image that sits on the walls in the museum.

Warrington Borough Police merged with Lancashire Constabulary in 1969 before Warrington became part of Cheshire under boundary changes in April 1974.

Some staff came in on their day off to recreate the photo Credit: Cheshire Police

Speaking about the photograph, Chief Constable Mark Roberts said: "It is important for us to capture this moment in time and mark the Coronation of the King and Queen.

"We are the county’s Constabulary and I think that’s what makes us different to other forces in some regards – as we are the local force for local people and this image underlines this."

"Policing has changed in many ways since 1953 and this photo shows all the different units that we now have.

"However despite some of things in policing changing, in many ways it is still the same. The public still rely on officers going out and dealing with people – you can’t make an arrest virtually."