Video report by ITV Granada Reports journalist Lauren Ostridge

A museum volunteer has apologised to Jurgen Klopp for missing a Liverpool FC home game for the time in four decades to attend the King's coronation.

Geoff Crump received an invite to the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May, along with 450 other British Empire Medal (BEM) recipients.

He was awarded a BEM in 2020 for his service to military history after more than 40 years as a volunteer Cheshire Military Museum.

The volunteer and former Airbus employee is an avid Liverpool FC supporter but, due to the King's coronation, has to miss Saturday's game against Brentford at Anfield.

Geoff said: "My passion is the museum and Liverpool football club. I'm missing one of the first games in 45 years as a season ticket holder.

"Apologies to Jurgen Klopp and the team, but I won't be there. This was an opportunity I just couldn't turn down."

Special Olympic athlete Kiera Byland, from Bolton, is also invited to the coronation, something she describes as an "absolute honour."

The 24-year-old has Rubenstein’s Taybi Syndrome and a learning disability but has achieved six gold medals and become a true leader and ambassador for inclusion.

In 2021, Kiera was included in the Queen’s Birthday Honors list and was awarded the British Empire medal for her services to sport.

She hopes by attending the King's coronation, she can inspire others living with learning difficulties.

"I've represented Great Britain for people with learning disabilities and now I get the opportunity to represent the North West.

"It's so important to recognise people with disabilities and show the next generation what a positive role model can look like."

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be broadcast live on ITV and ITVX on Saturday, 6 May.

