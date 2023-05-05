Eurovision sensation Sam Ryder has been immortalised on a mural at an airport's railway station to welcome fans from around the world ahead of the song contest in Liverpool.

The giant artwork featuring the Space Man singer was unveiled at Manchester Airport tation as the excitement builds ahead of the international event.

Street artist Akse, the man behind some of Manchester’s most memorable murals, was commissioned to create the incredible mural of Sam, who re-ignited the UK’s Eurovision passion last year.

He said: "Sam is a Eurovision legend so it’s great to be able to immortalise him with this art."

The singer’s smiling face is welcoming passengers at Manchester Airport station Credit: TransPennine Express

The world’s biggest singing competition returns to the UK for the first time in 25 years with Liverpool hosting on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine.

The mural, commissioned by train operator TransPennine Express, features a welcome message in Ukrainian.

Managing director Matthew Golton said, “Sam Ryder became a Eurovision legend last year after his performance and so it felt only right to have his face be the first you see when arriving on our platforms.

"We’re proud that Liverpool and the UK is stepping up in support of Ukraine and we’re delighted to be able to play a role in the competition by helping people get to Liverpool Lime Street from key cities across the North and in Scotland."

Akse, the artist behind Marcus Rashford’s famous mural said it was a joy to work on the piece.

He added: "Seeing passengers arriving at the station and being met with the mural of Sam Ryder certainly put a smile on their faces."