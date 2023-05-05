Local Elections 2023: Who now controls your council in the North West?
Counting is underway for the 2023 local elections across the North West.
Check below for the latest results where you are as we get them:
Greater Manchester
Bolton - No Overall Control (Labour overtake Conservatives as largest party)
Bury
High Peak
Manchester
Oldham
Rochdale
Salford - Labour hold
Stockport
Tameside - Labour hold
Trafford
Wigan
Lancashire
Blackpool
Blackburn with Darwen
Burnley
Chorley - Labour hold
Fylde
Hyndburn
Lancaster
Pendle
Preston
Ribble Valley
Rossendale
South Ribble
West Lancashire
Wyre
Merseyside
Knowsley
Liverpool
Sefton - Labour hold
Wirral
Cheshire
Halton - Labour hold
Cheshire West and Chester
Cheshire East