Local Elections 2023: Who now controls your council in the North West?

Friday 5 May 2023 at 10:49am

Counting is underway for the 2023 local elections across the North West.

Check below for the latest results where you are as we get them:

Greater Manchester

Bolton - No Overall Control (Labour overtake Conservatives as largest party)

Bury

High Peak

Manchester

Oldham

Rochdale

Salford - Labour hold

Stockport

Tameside - Labour hold

Trafford

Wigan

Lancashire

Blackpool

Blackburn with Darwen

Burnley

Chorley - Labour hold

Fylde

Hyndburn

Lancaster

Pendle

Preston

Ribble Valley

Rossendale

South Ribble

West Lancashire

Wyre

Merseyside

Knowsley

Liverpool

Sefton - Labour hold

Wirral

Cheshire