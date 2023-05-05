Local Elections 2023: Who now controls your council in the North West?

Counting is underway for the 2023 local elections across the North West.

Check below for the latest results where you are as we get them:

Greater Manchester

  • Bolton - No Overall Control (Labour overtake Conservatives as largest party)

Labour celebrate 'tremendously positive night' in Bolton local elections

  • Bury

  • High Peak

  • Manchester

  • Oldham

  • Rochdale

  • Salford - Labour hold

  • Stockport

  • Tameside - Labour hold

  • Trafford

  • Wigan

Lancashire

  • Blackpool

  • Blackburn with Darwen

  • Burnley

  • Chorley - Labour hold

  • Fylde

  • Hyndburn

  • Lancaster

  • Pendle

  • Preston

  • Ribble Valley

  • Rossendale

  • South Ribble

  • West Lancashire

  • Wyre

Merseyside

  • Knowsley

  • Liverpool

  • Sefton - Labour hold

  • Wirral

Cheshire

  • Halton - Labour hold

  • Cheshire West and Chester

  • Cheshire East