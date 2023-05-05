A protester has reportedly been arrested outside of a polling station as mandatory voter ID was implemented for the first time in centuries in England.

A 42-year-old man, from Lancashire, who was protesting the new legislation, was allegedly arrested at a Manchester polling station on Thursday, 4 May.

In a picture, a man can been holding a sign which reads: “Resist Vote Suppression. Refuse Voter Photo ID”.

He is said to have been arrested and held by the police after refusing to leave.

On his release from police custody the man said: “This is a cynical piece of legislation.

"It disproportionately affects young voters, it affects ethnic minority voters and it affects poorer voters."

It was the first time voters in Great Britain were required to show ID at polling stations before casting their ballot.

Some voters were turned away from polling stations on Thursday because they did not have valid photographic ID, the Electoral Commission said after polls closed.

ITV News has approached Greater Manchester Police for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...