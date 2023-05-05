A man found guilty of murdering innocent student Aya Hachem screamed in the dock "I'm innocent" as he was jailed for life.

Louis Otway, 42, was sentenced to life for a minimum term of 32 years for his role in the botched murder plot which saw the 19-year-old, killed by a stray bullet in Blackburn.

As Otway, of Clitheroe Road, Manchester, was sent down, pleaded his innocence and said his sentence was "a miscarriage of justice."

The University of Salford student was said to be "in the wrong place at the wrong time" when she was caught in the crossfire of a feud between rival tyre firms on 17 May 2020.

When hostility flared up between RI Tyres and Quick Shine car wash, in Blackburn, Otway was called in to help settle a score.

Feroz Suleman, who ran RI Tyres, called upon Otway to help orchestrate the shooting of Pashah Khan, who ran Quick Shine next door.

However the plot went "badly wrong" and the innocent student, who was walking to a nearby shop to buy food to break the Ramadan fast with her family, was shot and killed.

Otway was convicted of Aya Hachem's murder and the attempted murder of Pashah Khan.

Although he protested his innocence as he was sent down, in a statement read by his defence barrister in court today he said: "I want to make it clear I understand the severity of the crime for which I stand accused and have been convicted.

"I appreciate the gravity of the situation. A young girl lost her life and I can not understand the pain and sorrow they have been through.

"I have seven children and I can not imagine the pain of anything like this happening to them. My heart goes out to the family."

Aya Hachem was wrongfully killed in a drive-by shooting in Blackburn. Credit: Family photo

Sentencing Otway to life, Mr Justice Jacobs said: "You have told lies from the start. Your conviction is the result of an impressive and painstaking police investigation."

He added: "Although you, Otway, were not in Blackburn on the day of the shooting because you took steps to be away, you were part of it.

"Suleman and Hussain had no experience of arranging a contract killing. You, a drug dealer were called upon.

"Ayaz Hussain was an associate of yours. He knew of your familiarity with drug dealing and with the violent people often used in enforcement.

"I am sure that Ennis and Raja were people you used as enforcers. A video on your phone showed you laughing and joking with them in May 2020, while the killing was being planned.

"The plan needed people not from Blackburn who could make a quick getaway. You made visits to Blackburn and met up with Feroz Suleman, as well as Hussain, Ennis and Raja."

Top row: Feroz Suleman, Zamir Raja, Uthman Satia, Abubakr Satia. Bottom row: Anthony Ennis, Kashif Mansoor, Ayaz Hussain, Judy Chapman Credit: Lancashire Police

The judge continued to say: "Ennis and Hussain were in contact with you after the shooting. After the shooting you tried to put distance between you and the shooting.

"You asked a friend to join you on a completely unnecessary journey to Birmingham during lockdown. You tried to put distance between you and the plan."

Seven others who were involved in the conspiracy were previously jailed for their roles.

Feroz Suleman, Zamir Raja, Anthony Ennis, Ayaz Hussain, Abubakr Satia, Uthman Satia and Kashif Manzoor were all jailed after being found guilty of murder and attempted murder in a trial last year.

Uthman Satia's girlfriend, Judy Chapman, was also jailed after being convicted of manslaughter.