Labour have become the largest party in Bolton Council in a large swing on the previous election but it still remains under no overall control.

26 Labour councillors were elected, with 17 for the Conservatives

Bolton Council was under no overall control before today - but with the Conservatives running a minority administration. Heading into the election, one fifth of the seats were held by small local parties or independents.

Labour ran the council through the 2010s, but lost control in 2019.

The council has 60 seats, with 31 needed for a majority.

The final standings are:

Conservative: 17

Labour: 26

Liberal Democrats: 6

Farnworth and Kearsley First: 2

Horwich and Blackrod First Independents: 6

One Kearsley: 3

Labour have also held Halton, Salford, Sefton and Chorley councils.

Granada Reports will bring coverage of the local elections results throughout the day as they come in.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...