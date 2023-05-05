Murder-accused nurse Lucy Letby told jurors she was “stunned” at the collapse and death of her first alleged victim.

Letby, 33, entered the witness box at Manchester Crown Court to give her second day of evidence.

She is on trial accused of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of 10 others at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

ITV Granada Reports correspondent Mel Barham is following developments in court.

The prosecution says she targeted the infants who were treated on the hospital’s neonatal unit on various dates between June 2015 and June 2016.

Her barrister, Ben Myers KC, turned to the first individual allegation against her, that she murdered a prematurely born twin boy shortly after a night shift started on 8 June.

Asked how she felt after the death of Child A, Letby said: “Stunned. It was a complete shock to all of us.

“I felt like we had walked through the doors into this awful situation. The first time I had met (Child A), the first time I had met his parents.

“It was a huge shock.”

Mr Myers said: “It is alleged of course that you did this – did you?”

Letby said: “No.

Mr Myers said: “What’s it like to have that allegation made?”

Letby said: “It’s awful. That day I was not even supposed to be working that night.

“It was just a shock to walk into that situation.”

Asked if it had had a lasting impact, she replied: “You never forget something like that.”

The Crown says Letby intravenously introduced air into the bloodstream of Child A.

Letby recalled that she assisted a colleague with giving fluids to Child A through an intravenous line.

Her workmate left nursery one to write notes up on a computer, she said, as she made standard equipment checks.

Mr Myers said: “What was the first indication you had that anything might not be right?”

Letby said: “I recognised (Child A) to be jittery when I did my observations. It’s an abnormal finding. That is not something you want a baby to be displaying.”

Mr Myers asked: “What happened next?”

Letby said: “When I was carrying out my equipment checks around the bedside (Child A’s) monitor sounded. That’s when we noted his colour had changed and he was apnoeic.”

She said his hands and feet were white as attempts were made to assist his breathing.

Mr Myers asked: “Do you recall how you were feeling as the resuscitation unfolded?”

Letby said: “I remember it was a huge, unexpected shock.”

Child A died within 90 minutes of Letby starting her shift, the court heard.

Mr Myers asked why she searched for Child A’s mother on Facebook the next day.

Letby replied: “I think it was curiosity. I wanted to see the people behind the awful event that had happened. They were on my mind.

“It’s a common pattern of behaviour for me. I think of somebody and I look them up.”

Letby, from Hereford, denies all the allegations against her.