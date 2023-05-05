UEFA has brought in new measures to improve safeguards for fans attending finals in the wake of last season’s chaotic Champions League final.

Liverpool FC fans were penned against stadium perimeter fences ahead of the match against Real Madrid due to organisational failings - and then tear-gassed by French police.

European football’s governing body has drawn on the recommendations from the independent review panel into the scenes at the Stade de France.

It has also held “extensive and positive dialogue” with fan groups, primarily through Football Supporters Europe (FARE), to ensure their involvement in the staging of finals.

Among the measures being taken are the appointment of dedicated supporter liaison officers and disability access officers for each final.

There will also be an increase in the number of safety and security officers at events and improved ‘welcome services’, including signage - the lack of which was a significant problem at the Stade de France.

UEFA will work with clubs to integrate travelling stewards into the overall plan, dedicated staff will be posted at each turnstile block, and medical personnel will be stationed at the turnstiles and the stadium concourse.

Crowd modelling reports have been commissioned for this year’s finals, something which is likely to be repeated for future events.

Liverpool fans shield their faces after police tear gas crowds during the Champions League final. Credit: PA Images

UEFA insists it has established a process to avoid destruction of stadium CCTV footage in the event of problems – something which occurred immediately after the chaos in 2022.

General secretary Theodore Theodoridis say the governing body is "fully committed" to ensuring fans enjoy watching their team in a "safe, secure, and welcoming environment."

He said: “By implementing the best practices outlined in our action plan and further engaging with fan groups, we are committed to ensuring that everyone can enjoy our events in a safe, inclusive and enjoyable atmosphere.

“We value their co-operation and will continue to work together to ensure that every supporter is heard, included and respected.”

An independent report found UEFA was primarily responsible for serious congestion problems outside the Stade de France. Credit: PA Images

The changes were welcomed by Ronan Evain, FARE’s executive director.

“We commend UEFA on the commitment to implement the recommendations of the independent review and other operational changes to consolidate the level of safety, security and service offered to all fans at UEFA finals,” he said.

“FSE will continue to advocate on behalf of fans to ensure that the areas of best practice outlined in the action plan are also taken on board by clubs and implemented throughout the season.”

