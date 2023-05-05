Officials and members of the Isle of Man community are traveling to London for the Coronation of King Charles III.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to travel to London to witness the moment in history, with many already setting up camp along the Mall.

Some of the Isle of Man community are lucky enough to have been invited to take part in the official celebrations over the weekend.

Below is a list of those who will be taking part.

Sir John Lorimer, Lieutenant Governor

Sir John Lorimer will be attending the Coronation in London as the official royal representative of the Isle of Man.

He will be at Westminister Abbey on Saturday 6 May for the ceremony, and an evening reception at Buckingham Palace the evening before.

Sir John will then be returning to the island the following day to attend a special service with Lady Lorimer in Peel.

This will then be followed by a number of further events in the Isle of Man on Monday.

Sir John Lorimer will be at the Coronation as the Isle of Man's royal representative.

Alfred Cannan, Chief Minister

Alfred Cannan will be attending the official Coronation ceremony, alongside Sir John Lorimer.

As leader of the Isle of Man Government, Mr Cannan will represent the Isle of Man at the official ceremony.

His Majesty the King will host an evening reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday 5 May to welcome all overseas representatives travelling to London, which the Chief Minister will attend.

Alfred Cannan, Chief Minister of the Isle of Man Credit: Isle of Man Government

Amber Carridge, Firefighter

Amber Carridge will represent the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) as one of the official street liners for the procession.

She will be one of only 20 uniformed Fire and Rescue Service personnel to represent the UK FRS and was nominated in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the Island’s FRS.

Amber was the Island’s first female whole-time firefighter, joining the service in 2015.

She was the Silver Axe winner on her basic recruit course in the UK, and is the first whole-time female firefighter to take her promotional qualifications and be successfully promoted to the rank of Leading Firefighter.

Leading Firefighter Amber Carridge will represent the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service at the Coronation. Credit: Isle of Man Government

PC Louise Kennaugh and PC Richard Hewitt, Isle of Man Constabulary

Louise Kennaugh and Richard Hewitt will be in London for the Coronation representing the Isle of Man Constabulary.

Cerys Mudie, Sea Cadet

Cerys Mudie will be one of the sea cadets forming part part of the processional way in London.

Cerys has been with the sea cadets for six years.

A post from Government House said Cery 'is thrilled to have been given the opportunity, along with just 30 other cadets from the UK, to stand and watch the procession from Admiralty Arch.'

'We hope you thoroughly enjoy the experience of witnessing this historic event, Cerys.'

Cerys Mudie will be one of the sea cadets forming part of the processional way in London. Credit: Government House

