Report by Tim Scott, ITV News Granada Reports.

Celebrations for the Coronation of King Charles lll have been taking place across the North West.

Families and friends gathered to watch it on their TV while hundreds were treated to a big screen, such as those who viewed the event in Manchester's Piccadilly Gardens and outside Chorley's Astley Hall.

One man, who came dressed with big ears and a crown and was with hundreds of people outside Astley Hall, said: "I've had lots of comments.

"People wanting photographs and everything, but I don't know why. I dress like this everyday."

Colin Jones from Chorley in costume outside Astley Hall. Credit: ITV News Granada

He added: "Time will tell as to whether Charles will make a good monarch. I don't think he's going to be too bad. He's had a lot of practice.

"He's had a lot of years to get ready for it all."

Another Royal fan added: "It seems like a unique moment in time and we wanted to come and celebrate with other people."

Street parties have also been held across the region.

The Anson Cabin Project, which aims to provide accessible opportunities for children, young people and their families in and around Greater Manchester, held one in Rusholme.

Members of the Anson Cabin Project come together to celebrate King Charles lll Coronation. Credit: MEN Media

And in Anfield, neighbours, their friends and loved ones came together on September Road to celebrate His Majesty's coronation.

Locals celebrate the Coronation of King Charles lll with a street party. Credit: Liverpool Echo

A day of "family fun, activities and entertainment" was also held at the King George V Community Sports Hub in Chester.

Elsewhere, the Isle of Man's Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan, and its Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer, were at the Coronation proceedings in London.

Cannan took to social media to congratulate the King, adding: "Looking forward to joining some of the IOM community events taking place tomorrow and Monday."

And, Geoff Crump, the Cheshire Military Museum volunteer who apologised to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for missing the club's game against Brentford, was also in attendance.

He was invited to the event after being awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to military history following a 40-year stint at the museum.

Coronation guest Geoff Crump

Special Olympic athlete, Kiera Byland, from Bolton, was also invited after receiving a BEM for services to sport. She snapped a photo of her and Mum, Jacqui Byland, inside Westminster Abbey, where the King was crowned.

Special Olympic athlete Kiera Byland, from Bolton, and her mum at the Coronation ceremony.

The Deputy Mayor for Policing, Crime and Fire, Kate Green, revealed Greater Manchester Police had sent 32 officers to the event in London to help with security.

And there have been celebrations in the sporting world, too.

At the Manchester City versus Leeds United game, both teams and the referees stood to observe the national anthem, "God Save the King".

But thousands of Liverpool fans booed the playing of the national anthem before kick-off at home to Brentford.

More parties and events are set to take place over the next two days, and pubs being allowed to stay open for longer.

People are being urged to volunteer on Monday, which has been declared a bank holiday, in aid of the "Big Help Out" and to close out the special occasion.