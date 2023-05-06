Leigh indie band The Lottery Winners top UK Album Chart

An indie band from Greater Manchester is celebrating after scoring their first ever Number 1 album.

The Lottery Winners, who were formed in Leigh, topped the chart with their LP, Anxiety Replacement Therapy, beating Nines, Jessie Ware and National to the top spot.

The Lottery Winners are made up of vocalist and guitarists, Thom Rylance and Robert Lally, vocalist and bassist, Katie Lloyd, and drummer, Joe Singleton.

Rylance said: “Thank you so much to everyone who’s made this happen, we appreciate you so much. We’re speechless! Thank you, everyone.”

The band, who were formed in 2008, has previously worked with former I'm A Celebrity contestants and singer-songwriters Boy George and Shaun Ryder.

They previously had never topped the album charts before, but have managed two top 40 albums; in 2020, the self-titled Lottery Winners album achieved Number 23 on the chart, while Something to Leave the House, released in 2021, went on to achieve Number 11.

Topping the UK album chart is calculated by the Official Charts Company and is based on the sales of CDs, vinyls, downloads and weighted audio streams.

