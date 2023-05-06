Play Brightcove video

Office manager Sharne Kelso explains how she felt ahead of the trip

Volunteers are taking three van-loads of essential aid to Ukraine from Liverpool as the city prepares to host Eurovision on behalf of the war-torn country.

The six-day journey is the latest in the #Liverpool4Ukraine appeal which is further strengthening the links between the city and Ukraine.

The appeal was launched in March 2022 by members of Liverpool’s Catholic community.

One of the drivers, Martin Miller, chief operating officer at the Archdiocese of Liverpool, said, "We decided for the fifth trip to be on the same week as Eurovision as we wanted to further strengthen the links between Liverpool and Ukraine."

Six volunteers are taking the donations to a Bishop in the war-torn country. Credit: ITV Granada

Among the other volunteers are office manager Sharne Kelso, Antony McLoughlin whose wife Helen works for the archdiocese along with three volunteers from Greenmount Projects who have supported the appeal since the beginning.

The vans are carrying dried food and building tools to be delivered directly to Bishop Gregory Komar, from the Ukrainian diocese of Sambir-Drohobych.

He will take the goods for distribution in the Lviv region of western Ukraine.

Bishop Gregory is the auxiliary bishop of the diocese and has a close association with the Archdiocese of Liverpool.

Mr Miller added: "It is heartbreaking that the war is ongoing and there is still need for us to do this, but the personal approach of delivering the aid it directly to Bishop Gregory is so important for them which is why we are continuing to make this journey."

Donations to the appeal are still welcome and can be made here.