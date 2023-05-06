Train bosses have told anyone heading to Liverpool for Eurovision Song Contest events to plan their journey "carefully".

Network Rail says revellers wanting to enjoy the spectacle should also allow extra time for travel and to come to the city with as few belongings as possible.

They say the contest could present a "very challenging situation" for travellers.

The warning comes as Merseyrail announced extra services on the evening of Sunday 7 May, to coincide with the Big Eurovision Welcome, and Saturday 13 May, the day of the competition's grand final.

Services are also expected to be busy this Tuesday, with the first semi-final of the competition, and on Thursday, with a second semi-final; no extra trams for these days on the Merseyrail have been announced, but, across the week, some stations may be shut to prevent overcrowding during busy periods.

Kyla Thomas, Network Rail Liverpool Lime Street station manager, said: “You can feel the excitement really building in the city with Eurovision almost upon us, and we have good plans in place to make people’s journeys through Lime Street station as smooth as possible.

“On the opening night this Sunday I’d urge people to plan their route home carefully, allow extra time for journeys, and not rely on the last trains as they will be extremely busy.”

People are urged to plan their journey to Liverpool. Credit: Network Rail

Chris Jackson, Northern regional director, added: “We know the network is going to be extremely busy over the course of the Eurovision event – particularly so this Sunday, where demand is likely to outstrip capacity.

"Anyone planning to travel in or out of Liverpool Lime Street should allow extra time for their journey and have a Plan B in mind.

“We will have extra staff on duty – but customers should be aware that it is likely to be a very challenging situation.”