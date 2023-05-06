A woman has been arrested after an assault in Liverpool city centre which left a man seriously ill in hospital.

Emergency services were called to Bold Street early on Saturday morning (6 May) following reports that a man was unconscious on the floor.

It was reported that he had been assaulted by two men and a woman near to a Subway restaurant.

The 22-year-old from Wirral was taken by paramedics to hospital where he is being treated a serious head injury.

His condition is currently described serious but stable.

Detective Inspector Alan Nuttall said, "The 22-year-old victim was with a friend when the assault took place and we are working to establish exactly what has happened."

There was a police presence on Bold Street throughout Saturday. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Police want to speak to anyone who saw the incident or the offenders running away from the scene.

Det Nuttall added, "Forensic examinations are currently ongoing at the scene and we will be reviewing CCTV from the area, but I would also like to appeal to anyone who was in the area and has any information, or mobile phone/dashcam footage that may be able to assist our investigation to come forward."

Officers have also appealed to taxi drivers from the nearby Hackney cab rank on Hanover Street, to contact them in case they have vital dashcam footage.

A 25-year-old woman, who comes from London, was arrested nearby and has been taken to a police station to be questioned by detectives.

Drivers can upload dashcam footage to be viewed by police via the following link to the NICE website.

Anyone who can help the investigation can send a direct message to police on Twitter or Facebook quoting reference 0152 of 6 May.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.