Fans across the world are gearing up for the Opening Ceremony of this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

The contest is being hosted in Liverpool of behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine.

Nicknamed the “Turquoise Carpet”, the ceremony at St George's Hall involves a parade of the competing artists introduced to fans.

It'll be hosted by Liverpool-born television presenter Sam Quek and Ukrainian commentator, Timur Miroshnychenko.

They will welcome the 37 acts who are competing in this year's contest, and each of them will have the opportunity to meet the Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, the Eurovision Song Contest Martin Osterdahl, as well as officials from the host broadcaster, the BBC, and Ukrainian broadcaster, UA:PBC.

Those who are not able to make the show can watch it live on the European Broadcasting Union YouTube feed. Highlights will follow on Monday 8 May on the BBC.

The BBC's presenting line up for Eurovision 2023. Credit: BBC press office.

A week of events are planned in Liverpool to celebrate the city hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. As well as the Turquoise Carpet and Opening Ceremony, two semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 9 May and Thursday 11 May, with the grand final on Saturday 13 May.

Transport bosses have warned those travelling to the city and surrounding areas during the event to plan their journey "carefully".

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is being held in Liverpool after 2022 winners, Ukraine, were declared unable to do so because of the Russian invasion.

