Fire crews remain at scene of a blaze at B&M store in Blackburn

Fire crews remain at the scene of a blaze at a B&M store in Blackburn.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue says it sent ten engines, two aerial ladders and a stringer appliance to the building at 20:17 yesterday (Saturday 6 May) evening at the Grimshaw Retail Park on Lower Audrey Street.

It has since reduced this to two fire engines and an aerial ladder. It is not yet known what caused the blaze.

In an updated statement, the service said it would remain at the site today (Sunday 7 May) "monitoring and extinguishing any hotspots and dampening down". It had advised local residents and businesses to keep windows and doors closed if they could "smell smoke".

Those there and nearby took to social media to warn others. One wrote on Twitter: "Fire and B&M Blackburn, stood here filming it. Madness. Hope people are okay!"

Another posted: "Close your windows guys if you're within 2 miles of the fire at B&M in Blackburn. Stay safe everyone! Hopefully no-one is hurt."

