If you weren’t lucky enough to get a ticket for Eurovision 2023 there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the week-long spectacle.

From the glitz of the opening ceremony to pop-up art installations across Liverpool to themed night’s out, there is something for everyone.

Turquoise Carpet Opening Ceremony

The Opening Ceremony is on Sunday 7 May, and marks the official opening of the contest.

It is often known as the Turquoise Carpet as acts and representatives from the 37 countries taking part walk into the venue.

This year’s event will be hosted at Liverpool's historic St George's Hall, and will be streamed exclusively on the EBU YouTube.

During the Turquoise Carpet event, competing acts will be able to meet and greet their fans as well as the press.

The event begins at 3pm and will go on until 7.30pm.

The Pier Head is hosting crowds of Eurovision fans. Credit: ITV Granada

Eurovision Village

The Eurovision Village is the heart of the free entertainment during the contest.

It is based at Pier Head, the entrance point is on Water Street, between the Liver Building and the Cunard Building.

It will play host to more than 100 acts - with a different theme each day - and there will be something for every age group.

You don’t need a ticket to get into the event - and Liverpool City Council says it will operate a one in, one out system when capacity is reached.

Tickets are only needed on grand final day - but all have now sold out.

There are no age restrictions for the events, but anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

There will be food and drinks available, but vendors will be card only.

EuroFest

The two-week cultural festival is spread across the city and is a collaborative effort between Ukraine and Liverpool to represent both nations' music, art and culture.

There are 24 commissions - 19 of which are collaborations between UK and Ukrainian artists - that will transform the city as fans from across the world descend on Liverpool.

The installations have been inspired by the Eurovision 2023 slogan United by Music, and includes the English National Opera does Eurovision, bringin together two very different musical worlds into one epic outdoor performance with live chorus and orchestra.

Liverpool Cathedral has also transformed into a train carriage replicating the journey from Izyum to the border with Poland.

Rave Ukraine aims to deliver a simultaneous rave in Liverpool and Kyiv which will be streamed across the world.

The Soloveiko Songbird trail will lead you to the Protect the Beats monument, stopping by the Sound of Freedom mural, and ending the tour with the second day of Eurocamp at Chavasse Park, featuring an array of drag performers.

Liverpool has been decked out in Eurovision colours and installations to celebration the music event. Credit: ITV News

Around and about Liverpool

There’s always something to find or explore around Liverpool related to Eurovision.

There’s a treasure hunt in search of Eurovision singer Sonia, which will lead to a pair of tickets to the song contest final, or displays of iconic costumes at the British Music Experience.

There will also be pop-up installations and buskers across the city, with many bars and restaurants participating in their own Eurovision tribute.

