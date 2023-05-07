Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada entertainment correspondent Caroline Whitmore is on the Turquoise Carpet.

The manager of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, has told fans of the Eurovision Song Contest that they will have a "great time" as the event officially got underway in the city.

The 37 acts competing in the show have arrived for its opening ceremony outside St George's Hall, walking along the turquoise carpet.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp released a special message as fans waited to greet the acts. He told them that although he was "clearly not a Scouser", they were going to have a "great time".

And he had something special to say to the Ukrainian fans, who have been unable to see the contest in their own country after they triumphed in 2022 because of the ongoing Russian invasion.

In a message released by Liverpool City Council, he said, "Liverpool has been home to me and my family for many years. And the people are just wonderful - warm, funny and very open and welcoming.

"I also know how seriously the city has taken the responsibility of putting on a fantastic show on behalf of Ukraine."

He went on, "Even if you haven't got tickets to see the contest, there's so much going on for you and your friends to enjoy. It's going to be amazing, no question.

"To the people of Ukraine, wherever you are, I want you to know that 'You'll Never Walk Alone'" - a reference to the Gerry and the Pacemakers' track chanted by Liverpool FC supporters.

The Turquoise Carpet is an event where the 37 acts competing parade to fans.

Alessandra, the Norwegian entry, was among the delegations represented.

Our reporter, Caroline Whitmore, spoke to Maltese entry, the Busker, on the Turquoise Carpet.

"The sun's out; everybody's been warning us about rain," Dav.Jr, one of the three men in the band, said. "But, I think Liverpool has put on the best smile for us."

The Turquoise Carpet event for the Eurovision Song Contest. Credit: ITV Granada

The Opening Ceremony will get underway later, hosted by Liverpool-born television presenter, Sam Quek and Ukrainian commentator, Timur Miroshnychenko.

Strictly Come Dancing judge, Shirley Ballas, was among the fans heading to Liverpool for the show.

She said on Twitter: "Excited to be at St George's Hall. Feeling blessed to be a reading a poem on behalf of Liverpool. Not long now till what will be a brilliant show."

Another posted: "The Eurovision vibe in Liverpool is incredible right now. A massive, diverse melting pot of nations and culture. Just how we like it here."

Elsewhere, National Lottery organisers are gearing up for the Eurovision Welcome Concert tonight, too. That kicks off from 8pm and will be hosted by Joel Dommett and AJ Odudu.

Singer Sonia, who came second for the UK in the 1993 Eurovision Song Contest, posted on social media her excitement.

She said: "Liverpool looking fab in the sunshine. Here to see the Eurovision Welcome Concert."

Earlier, Network Rail told of how it was briefing its staff ahead of today's Eurovision events.

It has advised anyone travelling to plan ahead, leave plenty of time, adhere to the queuing system, bring few possessions and have a back-up plan if things go wrong.

"Enjoy your visit and remember - Be Safe, Be Patient, Be Kind," it said.