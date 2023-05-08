The father of Elle Edwards, who was shot dead on Christmas Eve outside a pub in Wirral, has finished his walk from Land's End to John O'Groats.

Tim Edwards joined up with Liverpool comedian John May, who was already committed to the marathon walk to raise money and awareness of the dangers of knife and gun crime.

Tim had initially planned to spend just two days with John after meeting him in Worcester. But the two became firm friends and stayed together to complete the 1,200-mile-plus road trip.

Beautician Elle was only 26 and enjoying a night out with friends at The Lighthouse pub in Wallsey when she was hit as a gunman opened fire. She died in hospital from her injuries.

Tim Edwards and daughter Elle Credit: Family photo

Commenting as the two men relaxed after finishing their epic trek, Tim said: ''It's always been about Elle, with this walk. It's always been about keeping her memory alive, keeping her name in people's mouths.''

John remarked at how the two men felt as they approached the finish of an experience that had taught them so much: ''We were slowing down because even though we wanted to get to the destination, I don't think we wanted it to end.''

The two men first spoke on social media before John set off on his country-long walk from back in January.

Tim joined John in March and the two made a triumphal entry to Liverpool, to be greeted by hundreds of well-wishers on the city's waterfront, including Elle's family and friends, and also boxing world champion Tony Bellew and promoter Eddie Hearn.

A man charged with Elle Edwards' murder is due to stand trial from 12 June.