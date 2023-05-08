My phone contacts list is full of people who are sadly no longer with us. I cannot bear to delete any of them and nothing would give me greater joy than being able to have one more conversation with any of them.

Most showed incredible resilience when it came to their final diagnosis of incurable illness. And it intrigued me why one person can be so strong when another can give up on life very quickly.

My Mum died when I was 25. She said she was determined to be as strong as possible when she was ill with bone cancer. She hoped in later years I would remember her strength and it would help me realise you can deal with anything in life however tough it is.

It did help but it was so tough to lose first my beloved Dad and then great friends like Tony Wilson and Tony Morris.

Tony Morris presented Granada Reports alongside Lucy Meacock for over 15 years. Credit: ITV Granada

In fact a very close of friend of mine has incurable cancer at the moment. It breaks my heart to think of a world without her.

We met in our teens when we started out as cub reporters on the Chester Chronicle. We have laughed till we cried we have cried till we started laughing agin.

Every day she finds something to be positive and upbeat about. The blueness of the sky. The happiness of birdsong. The blossom on the trees.

Tony Wilson died in 2007. Credit: PA Images

She rarely talks of illness and pain. But she is taking every chance she is offered by the medics – every drug cocktail and every piece of advice.

Other people with the same diagnosis refuse all treatment and give up straight away.

And then there are the other people in perfect health who can only focus on the bleakness of the world, on their sadness and disappointment They seem to only see negatives and spend their lives looking for something to complain about.

Why is that? Well, I obviously don’t have the answers.

But one person who inspired me greatly when I interviewed him was Tony Collier. At first when he was diagnosed with prostate he admits he went into a spiral of depression. But he somehow managed to dig himself out of that and started running. And how.

Was it support from his loving family, was it a strength learned long ago in childhood – or was it a strength that he simply managed to draw on when he needed it most?

Whatever your challenges in life I hope his resilience might help inspire you too.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...