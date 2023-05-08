A huge dispersal order was put in place in Manchester City Centre after a paramedic was reportedly pushed off his bike by one of a group of up to 150 people.

Police said the group were "engaging in anti-social behaviour" when the incident happened at around 3.45pm on Sunday 7 May. The man was uninjured.

They then made their way over the tram tracks at Exchange Square, "causing disruption", before entering the Arndale Centre.

In response, extra officers were deployed to the city centre to locate the individuals, who were allegedly spraying on the walls in the Arndale Centre and on the windows outside.

A man was detained on suspicion of causing damage and taken into custody.

Section 35 Dispersal Orders allow police to exclude a person or people from an area for up to 48 hours through a written notice.

The dispersal order was put in place after a paramedic was knocked off his bike. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Superintendent Nicola Williams said: "On occasion, we have problems with people coming into the city centre and engaging in anti-social behaviour and the police are taking decisive action to stop this.

"Members of the public who live, visit or come into the city to work should not have to witness this behaviour or be put at risk. Today, my officers have had bottles thrown at them and this is totally unacceptable.

"The Dispersal Order means we will serve anyone who is taking part in this disturbing behaviour, notice to leave our City and they won't be allowed to return for at least 48 hours."

