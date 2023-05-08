Play Brightcove video

A grandfather from Chester says he is lucky to be alive after being pushed into a canal while out fishing with his wife.

Wayne Cairns, 64, from Blacon, was with his wife Ann, 68, when the incident happened at around 7pm on Wednesday 26 April, near to the Telford's Warehouse restaurant.

Wayne, who suffers from angina and lung problems, said he was pushed into the Shropshire Union Canal by a man who had previously been swimming there.

Wayne said he had an altercation with the man and a woman before he was shoved into the water. He said the the man then threatened to also push Ann in before leaving Wayne struggling in the water.

Ann needed the help of passersby to rescue Wayne.

Cheshire Police were called and Wayne sought medical treatment, being prescribed antibiotics as he had ingested some canal water.

The section of the Shopshire Union canal where Wayne was attacked Credit: MEN Media

Wayne, who has a son and a daughter as well as three grandsons, said: "We were fishing by Telford's Warehouse when this lad jumped in and starting swimming where we were fishing. I said 'why don't you go to that side of the canal as we are fishing'."

He added: "After he got out of the water he came over to me, put his hands up and pushed me straight in. I could have lost my life. It was terrifying.

"I have trouble with my lungs and heart and for all he knew I might not have been able to swim. I wouldn't have been able to get out by myself if some blokes passing by hadn't been there.

"I was wearing a jumper which became really heavy in the water."

Speaking of the ongoing impact the incident has had on then, Wayne added: "We've been going fishing for around 30 years and this has put us off going out fishing now. We haven't been sleeping at night either.

"What if this happens again to someone else?"

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: "At 7.40 pm on Wednesday 26 April police were called to reports of an incident on banks of the Shropshire Union Canal near to Telford's Warehouse.

"The caller reported that a 64-year-old man had been involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown man and woman. During the incident the man pushed the victim into the canal.

"Officers attended the scene and spoke to the victim. They also conducted a search of the area and reviewed CCTV footage, but were unable to locate the offenders.

"Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and as part of their investigation officer are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, the same goes for anyone who recognises the man and woman in the video footage."

