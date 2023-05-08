A man is in a serious but stable condition after being stabbed in what police believe was a targeted attack in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

Emergency crews were called to reports of a serious assault on Grange Road North at around 11.55pm on Sunday 7 May, 2023. Police and paramedics found a man - aged in his 20s - with stab wounds to the chest.

A stretch of the road was taped off and a forensic tent put in place within a protective cordon around the scene.

The police forensic tent at the scene of the stabbing Credit: MEN Media

Residents described hearing 'lots of shouting' late last night and into the early hours.

One man living close to the scene said he heard ‘'a racket'' at about 11.30pm. "There was a load of commotion,” he said.

“I’ve never so many vehicles in my life. Ambulance, coppers, the lot."

Another eyewitness said: "There was loads of shouting then a car screeched off. I knew something was wrong then five minutes later half of GMP descended on our road."

Detectives are urging anyone with information, or anyone who has any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, to come forward.

Police blocked off the road as investigations continued Credit: MEN Media

Inspector Toby Knight from GMP Tameside district said: "We do believe that this was an isolated, targeted attack and that the wider community are not at risk. However, there will be an increased police presence over the next few days, to provide that reassurance.''

GMP are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to contact them on 0161 856 9262 - quoting log number 4039 of 7/5/2023 - or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.