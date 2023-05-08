Ukraine's Eurovision act has said a huge thank you to Liverpool for hosting this year's Eurovision Song Contest - and promised audiences a show of ''bravery and courage''.

Electronic duo Tvorchi said Liverpool and its people had done an ''amazing job'', making them feel welcome and creating reminders of their homeland all over the city.

''We feel like a piece of Ukraine is in here,'' said vocalist Jeffery Kenny.

Play Brightcove video

Ukraine duo Andrii, left, and Jeffrey spoke to Granada Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore.

They were speaking at the unique Turquoise Carpet event in Liverpool to officially launch Eurovision 2023. Acts from all 36 countries represented walked down the carpet outside St George's Hall. Liverpool was chosen to host the contest - often labelled the greatest musical show on earth - as Ukraine was unable to stage it due to the invasion by Russia.

Tvorchi said they felt part of a family of countries trying to "win the fight" against evil. Producer Andrii Hutsuliak said: "We're very excited that we have such friends as the United Kingdom hosting this here.

"This really means a lot to us, it makes our hearts warm. It's great to be a big family with all countries around to win the fight against the evils that came to our land, because we don't destroy, we create."

He said he was "excited" to perform in the final on Saturday 13 May.

"We want to show what we were preparing for all this period of time and we hope we can inspire people," he said

"We want people to know that no matter how hard time is, because definitely everyone has it, we want everyone to have a good attitude in a negative situation."

Jeffery said their experience in the contest so far had been "beautiful".

Asked what Eurovision fans could expect from their performance, he said: "They can expect a show of confidence, a show of bravery and courage and a show that we will win the war at the end of the day."

UK entry Mae Muller said it was an "honour" to be the host country on behalf of Ukraine.She said: "It feels really, really special. We're really grateful to be hosting in the UK but it's important to remember that it's their party, it's just at our house.

Play Brightcove video

Mae Muller was keen to stress the event was still Ukraine's party

"I love the Tvorchi boys, I think they are brilliant."

Muller, who will perform I Wrote A Song at next week's final, said: "The nerves are there. They're there, they're having a little party inside but I'm just trying to stay focused, focus on the positives and try and enjoy it."

Hundreds of fans lined the carpet for the welcome ceremony, hosted by Olympian Sam Quek and Ukrainian presenter Timur Miroshnychenko.

Conor O'Donohoe, from Irish band Wild Youth, said: "It's all starting to feel very real. Everyone's getting here now, all the press are here and family are starting to fly in, so it's all starting to kind of really settle in."

Bookies' favourite Loreen, from Sweden, said returning to the competition after winning in 2012, she felt like she already knew the "community".

Play Brightcove video

Loreen said she was in two minds about being favourite to win for Sweden.

She said: "We unite around music. These are all positive vibrations."

France's act La Zarra said she was happy at being one of the favourites, but would not spend time thinking about it for fear of going ''crazy''.

Play Brightcove video

La Zarra said getting to Liverpool meant she had already ''won''.

The ceremony was followed by The National Lottery's Big Eurovision Welcome outside St George's Hall, with performances from Frankie Goes to Hollywood and Atomic Kitten.

Unscripted - Listen to the ITV News Arts and Entertainment podcast.