All you need to know about the Eurovision semi-finals

Tuesday 9 May 2023 at 2:36pm

Singers from across Europe have come together in Liverpool to take part in the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.

But, before artists can compete in the Grand Final most countries will have to compete in one of two semi-finals.

Here's all you need to know.

There will be two semi-final competitions.

When are they?

The first set of the Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 9 May and a second set will be on Thursday 11 May.

Both will begin at 8pm.

Who is competing?

There are 31 countries competing for a place in the final on Saturday 13 May at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena.

From the semi-finals, 20 will make it through - 10 from each of the competitions, and the big five.

The big five are the countries who invest the most in the competition - UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

20 will make it through to the grand final on Saturday 13 May.

But, last year's winner, Ukraine, will also have a place in Saturday's contest with their act Tvorchi who will perform Heart of Steel.

The final will consist of 26 acts.

Who will compete in the first semi-final?

Norway: Alessandra - Queen of Kings

Malta: The Busker - Dance (Our Own Party)

Serbia: Luke Black - Samo mi se spava

Latvia: Sudden Lights - Aijā

Portugal: Mimicat - Ai Coração

Ireland: Wild Youth - We Are One

Croatia: Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!

Switzerland: Remo Forrer - Watergun

Israel: Noa Kierl - Unicorn

Moldova: Pasha Parfeni -Soarele și Luna

Sweden: Loreen - Tattoo

Azerbaijan: TuralTuranX - Tell Me More

Czechia: Vesna - My Sister's Crown

Netherlands: Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper - Burning Daylight

Finland: Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha

Who will compete in the second semi-final?

Denmark: Reiley - Breaking My Heart

Armenia: Brunette - Future Lover

Romania: Theodor Andrei - D.G.T. (Off and On)

Estonia: Alika - Bridges

Belgium: Gustaph - Because of You

Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou - Break a Broken Heart

Iceland: Diljá - Power

Greece: Victor Vernicos - What They Say

Poland: Blanka - Solo

Slovenia: Joker Out - Carpe Diem

Georgia: Iru - Echo

San Marino - Piqued Jacks - Like An Animal

Austria: Teya & Selena - Who The Hell Is Edgar?

Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje

Lithuania: Monika Linkytė - Stay

Australia: Voyager - Promise

Who are the Big Five?

France: La Zarra – Évidemment

Germany: Lord Of The Lost – Blood & Glitter

Italy: Marco Mengoni – Due Vite

Spain: Blanca Paloma – Ea Ea

United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song

