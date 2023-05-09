All you need to know about the Eurovision semi-finals

There will be 31 countries competing for a place in the final on Saturday 13 May. Credit: Eurovision Song Contest

Singers from across Europe have come together in Liverpool to take part in the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.

But, before artists can compete in the Grand Final most countries will have to compete in one of two semi-finals.

Here's all you need to know.

There will be two semi-final competitions.

When are they?

The first set of the Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 9 May and a second set will be on Thursday 11 May.

Both will begin at 8pm.

Who is competing?

There are 31 countries competing for a place in the final on Saturday 13 May at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena.

From the semi-finals, 20 will make it through - 10 from each of the competitions, and the big five.

The big five are the countries who invest the most in the competition - UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

20 will make it through to the grand final on Saturday 13 May.

But, last year's winner, Ukraine, will also have a place in Saturday's contest with their act Tvorchi who will perform Heart of Steel.

The final will consist of 26 acts.

Who will compete in the first semi-final?

  • Norway: Alessandra - Queen of Kings

  • Malta: The Busker - Dance (Our Own Party)

  • Serbia: Luke Black - Samo mi se spava

  • Latvia: Sudden Lights - Aijā

  • Portugal: Mimicat - Ai Coração

  • Ireland: Wild Youth - We Are One

  • Croatia: Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!

  • Switzerland: Remo Forrer - Watergun

  • Israel: Noa Kierl - Unicorn

  • Moldova: Pasha Parfeni -Soarele și Luna

  • Sweden: Loreen - Tattoo

  • Azerbaijan: TuralTuranX - Tell Me More

  • Czechia: Vesna - My Sister's Crown

  • Netherlands: Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper - Burning Daylight

  • Finland: Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha

Who will compete in the second semi-final?

  • Denmark: Reiley - Breaking My Heart

  • Armenia: Brunette - Future Lover

  • Romania: Theodor Andrei - D.G.T. (Off and On)

  • Estonia: Alika - Bridges

  • Belgium: Gustaph - Because of You

  • Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou - Break a Broken Heart

  • Iceland: Diljá - Power

  • Greece: Victor Vernicos - What They Say

  • Poland: Blanka - Solo

  • Slovenia: Joker Out - Carpe Diem

  • Georgia: Iru - Echo

  • San Marino - Piqued Jacks - Like An Animal

  • Austria: Teya & Selena - Who The Hell Is Edgar?

  • Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje

  • Lithuania: Monika Linkytė - Stay

  • Australia: Voyager - Promise

Who are the Big Five?

  • France: La Zarra – Évidemment

  • Germany: Lord Of The Lost – Blood & Glitter

  • Italy: Marco Mengoni – Due Vite

  • Spain: Blanca Paloma – Ea Ea

  • United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song

