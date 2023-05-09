All you need to know about the Eurovision semi-finals
Singers from across Europe have come together in Liverpool to take part in the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.
But, before artists can compete in the Grand Final most countries will have to compete in one of two semi-finals.
Here's all you need to know.
When are they?
The first set of the Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 9 May and a second set will be on Thursday 11 May.
Both will begin at 8pm.
Who is competing?
There are 31 countries competing for a place in the final on Saturday 13 May at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena.
From the semi-finals, 20 will make it through - 10 from each of the competitions, and the big five.
The big five are the countries who invest the most in the competition - UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.
But, last year's winner, Ukraine, will also have a place in Saturday's contest with their act Tvorchi who will perform Heart of Steel.
The final will consist of 26 acts.
Who will compete in the first semi-final?
Norway: Alessandra - Queen of Kings
Malta: The Busker - Dance (Our Own Party)
Serbia: Luke Black - Samo mi se spava
Latvia: Sudden Lights - Aijā
Portugal: Mimicat - Ai Coração
Ireland: Wild Youth - We Are One
Croatia: Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!
Switzerland: Remo Forrer - Watergun
Israel: Noa Kierl - Unicorn
Moldova: Pasha Parfeni -Soarele și Luna
Sweden: Loreen - Tattoo
Azerbaijan: TuralTuranX - Tell Me More
Czechia: Vesna - My Sister's Crown
Netherlands: Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper - Burning Daylight
Finland: Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha
Who will compete in the second semi-final?
Denmark: Reiley - Breaking My Heart
Armenia: Brunette - Future Lover
Romania: Theodor Andrei - D.G.T. (Off and On)
Estonia: Alika - Bridges
Belgium: Gustaph - Because of You
Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou - Break a Broken Heart
Iceland: Diljá - Power
Greece: Victor Vernicos - What They Say
Poland: Blanka - Solo
Slovenia: Joker Out - Carpe Diem
Georgia: Iru - Echo
San Marino - Piqued Jacks - Like An Animal
Austria: Teya & Selena - Who The Hell Is Edgar?
Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje
Lithuania: Monika Linkytė - Stay
Australia: Voyager - Promise
Who are the Big Five?
France: La Zarra – Évidemment
Germany: Lord Of The Lost – Blood & Glitter
Italy: Marco Mengoni – Due Vite
Spain: Blanca Paloma – Ea Ea
United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song
