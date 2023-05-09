Play Brightcove video

Alfred Cannan addressed the tribunal during a sitting of the House of Keys

The Chief Minister of the Isle of Man has apologised for the 'harm' caused to Dr Rosalind Ranson during her time as medical director at the Department of Health and Social Care.

It follows an employment tribunal which found Dr Ranson was unfairly dismissed after questioning the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Ranson was awarded £3.19m in compensation, a record-breaking amount for the island, after the tribunal ruled in her favour.

The Chief Minister added the Council of Ministers intends to recommend a 'further independent assessment' specifically looking at 'the Department's management of the Tribunal process'.

He added: "It is vital that the public have confidence in the manner in which Government conducts itself when facing judicial challenge.

"It must have confidence that Government is conducting itself properly and with appropriate advice and decision making."

He addressed the tribunal findings during a sitting of the House of Keys in Tynwald, the island's parliament.

Following the conclusions of the tribunal, the trade union Unite has called on the Chief Minister to resign.

In a statement, the Isle of Man branch said: 'Why not make the statement that you are and others are to resign that would be welcomed by many on the island.

"The reputation of this government hangs in tatters and are now coming into question whether they are fit for purpose.

'Shameful behaviour from the custodians of the public purse and again no lessons are learnt.

"Till the next time someone lodges a tribunal claim and or a settlement agreement is reached and then hides behind a non-disclosure agreement."

Liberal Vannin has also published a statement expressing that the party was 'appalled' by the tribunal.

It added: 'The issues raised by Dr Ranson around the handling of Covid-19 by the Isle of Man Government remain unaddressed and it is absolutely imperative that the independent review into the Government handling of the Covid-19 pandemic proceeds with its investigation at pace, with the full support of Tynwald."

An independent review into the handling of the pandemic in the Isle of Man is underway, with the final report due to be delivered by the end of 2023.

Dr Rosalind Ranson was appointed as medical director in January 2020, but was stripped of the role when Manx Care launched in April 2021. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The tribunal of Dr Ranson and the DHSC concluded she had been unfairly dismissed from the department.

Dr Ranson had previously raised concerns that the advice she had received from senior doctors was not being passed on to ministers at the time.

She argued if the government had taken her advice sooner at the beginning of the pandemic, then 'more lives would have been saved'.

The Department of Health and Social Care has until 6 June to make any appeals around the payout.

