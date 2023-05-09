A couple were woken in the middle of the night to find three armed men stood over them with knives in their bedroom.

Merseyside Police say it believes it was a case of "false identity" and has now launched a search for a man seen in CCTV footage officers are keen to speak to. The three intruders broke into the house on Manville Street in St Helens at around 5am on Friday, 28 April.

The men are believed to have ran off in the general direction of Marshal Cross Lane.The man and woman were not injured in the incident and while nothing was stolen, damage was caused to the property.

Police have been speaking to witnesses and studying CCTV of the area.

Detectives have now issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak who could assist in their investigation.Detective Inspector Barbara Hebden said: “This type of crime is the most invasive when people felt they were safe in their own surroundings fast asleep.

"We are now asking the local community who have information, however small, to come forward and help if they saw something out of ordinary in the early hours last week or if they have potential CCTV from doorbell or dashcam cameras that can assist with us identifying these three men.“We are particularly keen to speak to the man pictured as we feel he has information that could be vital to our investigation.

"If this image jogs your memory and you remember seeing anything suspicious in the area during the early morning of Friday 28 April please contact police.”Anyone who knows or has seen this man and has any is information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 23000356974.