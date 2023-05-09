As the Eurovision Song Contest countdown begins, all eyes will be on Liverpool, which is hosting on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine, for the 67th edition.

So, where can you watch it? Which country is favourite to win? And who is representing the UK?

When is it?

The first televised semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest is on 9 May, with the second on 11 May. Both begin at 8pm.

The Grand Final is taking place on Saturday 13 May at 8pm at the M&S Bank Arena on Pier Head.

Where can I watch it?

All live shows are being broadcast on BBC One, as well as on Eurovision TV's YouTube channel and their social media.

Mae Muller will perform at the event in Liverpool with the track I Wrote A Song. Credit: PA Images

Who are the favourites to win?

Sweden and Finland have emerged front runners to win for the 67th contest.

The Swedish entry Loreen's Tattoo begins the contest as overall favourite, with the Finnish entry Käärijä with Cha Cha Cha coming in second.

Who are the hosts?

Eurovision favourite Graham Norton will be joined by Alesha Dixon, actress Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina as hosts for the Semi-Finals and Grand Final.

Other famous faces taking part in the coverage across the week include Mel Giedroyc, Rylan, Scott Mills, Claire Sweeney, Sam Quek and Timur Miroshnychenko.

What can you expect?

The contest sees 37 artists from across Europe, and Australia, compete to be crowned the 2023 champion.

15 artists compete in the first semi-final, while 16 compete in the second.

The top 10 then join the so-called ‘Big Five’ broadcasters (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) and last year's winner (Ukraine) to compete in the grand final.

Who is the UK entry?

Mae Muller has been selected to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest, performing her track I Wrote A Song.

The 25-year-old singer was chosen by BBC bosses and global management company TaP Music, which has counted Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding among its clients.

Liverpool has been decked out in Eurovision colours and installations to celebration the music event. Credit: ITV News

Why is Liverpool hosting?

The United Kingdom will host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023 on behalf of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian entry of Kalush Orchestra won the competition in Turin, Italy, in 2022 and it is traditional the winning country hosts the event the following year.

But organisers the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) decided the event could not be held in the war-torn country following the Russian invasion.

As UK entry Sam Ryder came runner-up with his song 'Space Man', the EBU and the BBC have confirmed the competition will be hosted here instead.

This will be the ninth time it has taken place in the UK - more than any other country.