Hundreds of Eurovision super fans have been given an extravagant welcome as they arrived into Liverpool - by drummers, drag queens and dancers.

Members of international fan network OGAE arrived at Liverpool Lime Street ahead of the first semi-final, determined to enjoy the glitz and the glamor.

One fan said: "Liverpool is just doing the most amazing job, and really welcoming everybody so I'm just so excited to have this experience."

"First stop, gonna find a karaoke bar and if not, we'll be out on the streets," said another pair of fans when asked if they have their singing voices ready.

Train operator Avanti West Coast transported passengers from London, while London Northwestern Railway carried fans travelling from Birmingham.

Eurovision fan getting off the train at Liverpool Lime Street Station. Credit: PA Images

Avanti West Coast train manager Jan Fuller-Green is a member of the OGAE fan network who has attended Eurovision events in Stockholm and Lisbon.

He said: “Having travelled around Europe, it’s amazing to have the competition on our doorstep.

“It’s such an honour for me to look after the superfans today. Such amazing tales, all united by the love of Eurovision.”

Music producer Pete Waterman joined the service at Crewe.

OGAE president Simon Bennett said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnered with Avanti West Coast and to give our members a chance to travel to Liverpool in style.

“The atmosphere in Liverpool is already fantastic but this means our members can get the party started even before they arrive in the city.”

Superfans were welcomed by drummers, drag queens, and dance troops. Credit: PA Images

Only 10 out of the 15 acts competing in the first semi-final will qualify for a spot in the grand final on Saturday 13 May.

The second semi-final will take place on Thursday 11 May.

Commercial partnerships manager at Avanti West Coast, Nicola Ryder, said: “We’re incredibly proud to play our part in getting this group of dedicated fans to and from Eurovision.

“Liverpool always guarantees a friendly welcome and it’s the home of so many great musicians over the years, making it the perfect venue to host this year’s event on behalf of the people of Ukraine.

“The atmosphere on the journey north was amazing and we have no doubt our guests will have a Eurovision to remember.”

Fans getting off the train at Liverpool Lime Street. Credit: PA Images

Passengers travelling to and from Liverpool for the Eurovision final will be affected by train strikes and are being urged to check their travel plans in advance.

There will be major disruption due to action by Aslef on Friday 12 May and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on the day of the final on Saturday 13 May.