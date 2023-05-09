Football back at Gigg Lane after Bury FC and Bury AFC vote to merge

Football is set to return to Bury's Gigg Lane ground for the first time in four years after two separate fan-led groups voted to merge.

Bury FC were expelled from the Football League in 2019 amid rising debts.

Some fans then went on to form Bury AFC, who have represented the town in non-league football ever since and play at Stainton Park, home of Radcliffe FC.

The original Bury FC continued as a fan-led business entity and completed a purchase from the administrator in 2022, but until now, they have not had a team to play.

Bury FC's Gigg Lane stadium.

There was an attempt to merge the two groups in October 2022, but it fell short of the two thirds majority required.

But a second vote on Friday 5 May saw both groups approve the motion by more than 90%.

The vote also showed 97% in favour of making Gigg Lane the club’s home, with 92% in favour of returning to the name Bury Football Club.

The merger means the club now qualifies for necessary local council and government funding, with a reported £1.3m available - £450,000 from Bury Council and the rest from the government’s Levelling Up fund.

A statement from Bury Football Club Supporters' Society said: "What we are building is for those who will look back and be proud of the work we as volunteers have put into establishing this club as a shining example of a sustainable fan-owned football club."

Bury AFC, who were set up by the Shakers Community, tweeted: "We are delighted to announce that the vote to amalgamate The Shakers Community and Bury FC Supporters Society has passed by an overwhelmingly positive margin."

Bury FC's official Twitter account also tweeted: This is the reason we never died. Not just saved by fans, but now owned by fans."

Bury FC were booted out of the Football League in August 2019 as they faced substantial unpaid debts and a last-minute sale of the club fell through.

The club will return to the football pyramid in the ninth tier, taking up AFC Bury’s place in the Premier Division of the North West Counties League, after the club finished fourth this season.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...