An illegal shisha cafe has had £174,000 of income confiscated after breaching a planning enforcement notice.

Dubai Cafe, in Rusholme, Manchester, was first brought to the attention of enforcement officers in 2018 when they became aware it was being operated as a shisha bar in contravention of planning permissions in place for the premises.

Officers also noted that physical changes had also been undertaken inside the premises, without the appropriate planning permission.

An enforcement notice was issued by Manchester City Council which ordered the landlord to cease the operation as a shisha café and remove all works that did not have planning permission.

But despite officers seizing shisha pipes and tobacco on two occasions, the property was still being used as a shisha cafe, more than four years later.

Shisha pipes used at the cafe. Credit: Manchester City Council

Now, after pleading guilty to offences committed under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 at a Manchester Crown Court hearing on Friday 5 May, the company who own the property have had income confiscated and been given a fine.

T&M Property Investment Ltd - who own the 999-year lease for Dubai Cafe on Wilmslow Road in Rusholme, Manchester, which it let out - was ordered to pay a fine of £18,750, along with courts costs of £5,700.

Officers seized pipes and tobacco on two occasions. Credit: Manchester City Council

Councillor Gavin White said: "These premises had been operating illegally as a shisha cafe for a number of years and despite receiving enforcement notices from the Council to stop, they continued and have now been held to account through the courts.

"Local residents have had to put up with this criminal activity for too long and this judgement – along with the confiscation of their illegally obtained profit – sends a clear message to other businesses flagrantly breaking the law that we are looking for you and we will prosecute.

"This case also shows that landlords can’t hide behind their tenants – they will be held responsible for criminality in their property.

"Operating a premises without the correct permissions is not only illegal but can also be dangerous. It’s a welcome result following months of hard work to bring a prosecution and ensure this property is safe."