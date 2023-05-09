A man has been charged after a fatal collision near Warrington.

Shaun Tinsley, 28, is accused of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while uninsured and causing death by driving while disqualified.

He is also charged with failing to stop following a collision, failing to report a collision and driving without insurance.

Tinsley was remanded in custody after appearing at Crewe Magistrates Court on Saturday 6 May.

The 28-year-old was arrested at around 10.30am on Friday 5 May at a hotel in Mold, Wales.

It is claimed Tinsley was involved in a fatal collision on the M62 near Warrington at around 3.45am on Saturday 29 April.

Police were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway near to junction 10, the Croft Interchange.

Officers attended the scene and on arrival they found the collision involved a grey Mercedes and a silver Skoda Fabia.

The driver of the Skoda, a 61-year-old man from the Wirral, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Warrington District General Hospital. Sadly, his injuries proved fatal.

Tinsley is next set to appear at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday 5 June.

Two other men, along with a 17-year-old boy, have also been arrested in relation to the collision. They have all been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...