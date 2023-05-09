A man has been jailed for two years after being found with Neo-Nazi documents.

Nicholas Street, from Liverpool, first came to the attention of Counter Terrorism Police after another man was investigated by police after he attempted to source a firearm.

West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit uncovered correspondence between the pair in which they shared information on how to manufacture a homemade firearm.

Street, 20, was arrested in December 2019 where Counter Terrorism Policing North West conducted a full review of his mobile, laptop and other media device s.

They were found to contain documents contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

A review of Street's online chat applications - including Telegram, WhatsApp and Snapchat - also revealed he had conversations with extreme right wing groups concerning guns and a number of Neo-Nazi propaganda and videos were found.

In December 2020 Street was arrested by Counter Terrorism Policing North West, where he was later charged with three counts of possession of material likely to be of use in terrorism and one charge of encouraging terrorism.

Street pleaded guilty, at Liverpool Crown Court, to three counts of possessing terrorist documents contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The 20-year-old was also tried and found guilty at an earlier hearing of offences contrary to section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

He was sentenced to 30 months in prison

Detective Superintendent Andrew Meeks of Counter Terrorism Policing North West said: “Individuals idolising and encouraging the actions of terrorists and extremists pose a great risk to our society and I hope the result today shows that CTPNW are committed to rooting out and prosecuting those individuals.

"Every year, thousands of reports from the public help police tackle the terrorist threat. If you see or hear something that doesn’t seem right, trust your instincts and ACT. Reporting won’t ruin lives, but it could save them."