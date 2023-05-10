A dog attack has left and man and woman with potentially life-changing injuries.

Emergency services were called to Thomas Street in the Hindley Green area of Wigan at around 11:30pm on Monday 8 May.

Officers responded to reports of a dog being dangerously out of control in a house.

A dog was seized by officers and is currently being held in kennels while an investigation is ongoing.

The man and woman remain in hospital following the incident and their injuries are serious and "potentially life-changing", but not life-threatening, police said.Officers are urging anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

In a statement, a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "At around 11.30pm on Monday 8 May 2023, officers responded to reports that a dog was dangerously out of control in a property on Thomas Street in Wigan."A man and a woman were injured during the incident. Both remain in hospital with serious and potentially life-changing injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

"The dog was seized by specialist officers and is currently being held in kennels. Enquiries are currently ongoing."Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7094 citing log number 3728 of 08/05/23.

You can also contact the independent charity – Crimestoppers - anonymously on 0800 555 111."

