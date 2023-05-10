Play Brightcove video

Video report by Isle of Man reporter Joshua Stokes

The family of a teenager who was sexually assaulted and strangled say they live in fear of coming face-to-face with his killer after being told he is applying for parole.

Peter Newbery was jailed for a minimum of 20 years after murdering 16-year-olds George Green and Samantha Barton in 2002 on the Isle of Man.

He has never admitted to killing the teenagers.

But now their families are preparing themselves for the possibility he is expected to apply to be released and say, on such a small island, they could bump into him at any point.

George's family say they feel 'sickened', and have urged the authorities not to release him on the Island.

Jackie, George's sister, said: "It's such a small island isn't it, the fear is bumping into him in the street."

She also expressed concerns around the conditions placed on the family if he is to be released.

She said: "We've been told we can only go shopping at a certain time at our local supermarkets to give him his free time to go shopping.

"We've been told we will have to have alarms in our houses and a necklace around our neck which will vibrate if he's near us.

"We feel like we're the ones that have done a crime."

George's family has chosen to speak out after 20 years of being advised to 'stay silent'.

"It's just the thought that he might get out in the near future, it sickens me," Margaret Green, George's mum added.

"I think about George all the time, it's just a big hole that's left in your life."

George Green was 16 years old when he was murdered in the Isle of Man. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

George and Samantha were sexually assaulted, strangled and stabbed by Newbery at the Leece Lodge halfway care house, near Douglas in the Isle of Man, in February 2002.

Newbery was convicted of their murders the following year.

He was originally moved to a prison in the UK to serve the majority of his sentence, but was later transferred back to the island.

While the family praised their liaison officers of the time since then, they say they have felt abandoned, with little support.

"There's still a lot of unanswered questions," Jennifer, another of George's sisters said. "He's always denied it, unless he speaks and admits his guilt we're never really going to find out what happened to George, and I think everybody is at risk."

Kathryn, said: "He's done it once, he's done it twice, he can do it again.

"We haven't had any support, we haven't had anything, now that 20 years has gone on and it still feels the same, it still feels raw to us."

The body of George Green was discovered in a field near to the care home. Credit: ITV Border

The Isle of Man's Department for Home Affairs said the parole process was "rigorous".

In a statement it said: "The Department cannot comment on specific cases, but would like to make clear that eligibility for parole does not guarantee it will be granted.

"The parole process is rigorous, with the Parole Committee considering a range of information from different sources to determine whether an offender’s risk to the public has reduced. Under our legislation, even if released, all life prisoners will be subject to licence conditions for the rest of their lives.

"This means if they breach the conditions they may end up back in prison.

"As part of the parole process, victims’ families will be informed by the Victim Liaison Officers on updates in the process. It is entirely at the discretion of the victim if they wish to find out information or provide information to the Victim Liaison Officer."

