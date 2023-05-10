Fire at Salford high rise caused by faulty battery on electric bike

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service say a fire at a high rise block in Salford was caused by a faulty battery on an electric bike.

Fire crews were called to Mulberry Court on 27 December 2022 after a fire had broken out on the tenth floor of a 17-storey building.

The Fire Service's investigation showed the fire was due to a faulty Lithium-Ion battery pack on an electric bike which the occupier had been charging in the bedroom of a flat.

At the height of the incident, six fire engines, one Turntable Ladder, one Technical Response Unit, one Command Support Unit, and a further two dedicated supporting fire appliances, were in attendance after being called out at 8.10am.

Fire broke out on the tenth floor of Mulberry Court in Salford Credit: GMFRS

Firefighters, using breathing apparatus, tackled what was an intense fire, bringing it under control using water jets and spent over six hours at the scene.

Crews successfully contained the fire to the flat where it started, which was left severely damaged, and prevented the fire from spreading to the rest of the building. However, GMFRS has warned that the consequences could have been much more serious and is urging owners of electric bikes and scooters to follow safety guidance.

GMFRS’s Head of Prevention, Area Manager Billy Fenwick said: “This is an incident, given it is in a high-rise building, that could have had more severe consequences had firefighters not acted so quickly in controlling and extinguishing the fire, alongside the building’s fire safety measures.

“The fire started due to a faulty Lithium-Ion battery pack that was left charging, and the pictures show just how quickly this type of fire can develop through a property.

In 2022, we saw 14 fires caused by electric bike and scooter batteries which is up from eight in 2021 and just three in 2020. Thankfully we haven’t seen any similar incidents yet this calendar year, a trend we would like to see maintained.

“We are urging everyone with an electric bike to please be responsible and follow our safety guidance.

Batteries can be a fire risk if they’re over-charged, short circuited, or damaged, so it’s important to protect them against being damaged and to charge them safely.

It’s also important that when buying an electric bike, to purchase them – as well as the batteries and chargers - from a reputable seller.

It’s the same if you are buying a kit to convert your normal bike to an electric one; buy from a reputable seller and check that it complies with British or European standards.”

Advice for people with electric bikes or scooter: