Four dead dogs have been found dumped in plastic bags on the side of a road in Cheshire.

The dogs are believed to be under six months old and were rottweiler-type dogs, the RSPCA says.

They were discovered on 4 May at 4pm at Houndings Lane, Sandbach, and "had been dead for some time" the charity says.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Fay Bowers said: “We are very saddened to find out about these dogs’ deaths - and we’d like to thank the caller for letting us know. It must have been a very distressing find.

“Unfortunately as these dogs had been dead for some time we are unable to find out much about them or able to run a post mortem.

"We don’t know how they died but the circumstances do appear suspicious.

“We are concerned about what has happened to these dogs and we would appreciate anyone with any information to get in touch with us to help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information about these dogs is asked to contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and quoting 01066929.